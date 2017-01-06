islamabad - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that unnecessary interference in university affairs badly harms their performance while vice chancellors (VC) and rectors must adopt a proactive approach for development of their institutions.

He said that universities should be autonomous entities but they should also ensure their responsibility and accountability with autonomy.

The minister was addressing the concluding ceremony of a meeting of VCs and rectors of the public sector universities held at Higher Education Commission (HEC). “University heads should adopt High Performance Organisation Framework, which is an international model to improve organisational performance and make it sustainable,” he said.

Iqbal mentioned that HEC will soon launch its Vision 2025 for higher education document that will provide guidelines for our universities to grow at par with international standards.

Nearly 100 heads of higher learning institutions from all regions of the country gathered to discuss issues faced by universities, particularly their governance matters.

Participants agreed in the meeting that the VCs forum should come up with concrete proposals for addressing different challenges for management of universities and approach the provincial law makers for their resolution.

Voicing concerns of the vice chancellors, Dr Rasul Jan said that all stakeholders must stand for the cause of education in the country.

“We should use our collective wisdom to identify and resolve our problems,” he said. HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed urged the participants that quality of higher education should top their agenda while planning for further expansion and development.

He said that there has been remarkable increase in funding for higher education in last three years and has grown from Rs40 million in the early years of HEC to Rs3 billion in 2016-17.

“It is now our responsibility to prove that higher learning institutions become a real engine for country’s socio-economic growth,” he said.

He emphasised that though education has become a business worldwide but that should not be done at the cost of quality.

Dr Ahmed also discussed mushrooming of sub-campuses as well as launching of MPhil and PhD programmes without fulfilment of minimum criteria.

“If any institution violates prescribed criteria, it will definitely be held accountable,” he said.