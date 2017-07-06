Rawalpindi - Funds of Rs50 million have been released by Defence Ministry for upgradation and remodelling of Cantonment Board General Hospital.

According to media reports, in the first phase of this upgradation, funds of Rs50 million have been issued by the defence ministry.

Funds would be released in phases for construction, renovation of hospital building under upgradation, remodelling plan, purchasing new generators, elevators, up-gradation of different departments and making up to mark transport fleet.

