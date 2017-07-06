Islamabad - The China Cultural Heritage Week would kick-off here today (Thursday) in the exhibition gallery of China Culture Centre at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The China Cultural Heritage Week is a global event organised by the Ministry of Culture, China in nearly 30 China cultural centres all over the world. This festivity will remain open for general public till July 14.

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Sun Weidong will inaugurate the “China Cultural Heritage Week” along with other eminent guests.

The event will provide a platform for visitors and students to interact and source directly with the exhibitors, showcasing their modern folk paintings, paper-cutting, bird-worm seal script, ceramic handicrafts, dough modelling etc.

Meanwhile, PNCA is organising National Theatre Festival 2017 from July 25 till August 12.

The festival is being held in connection with the 70 years of Pakistan Independence Day celebrations.

The objective of the festival is to foster healthy theatrical activities by providing a national platform to the leading theatre groups in the country.

An official of the PNCA said that entries to the festival are warmly welcomed from theatre groups from all over the country.



