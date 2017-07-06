islamabad - Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I on Thursday, an official said.

The examination of SSC-I was held in the months of March-April2017.

As per statement issued by FBISE the result status would be conveyed through SMS to all candidates, who have provided their cell phone number in their admission form.

The result will be also available on FBISE official website and on SMS unified code 5050. The candidates will be required to send SMS in the format FB<space> [roll number].

Result cards to all candidates would be issued very next day and regular candidates shall get these from their institution. Result cards of ex-private candidates shall be sent at their given mailing address.

If the result card is not received by any ex/private candidate by 17-07-2017, he/she may request the controller of examination in writing for the issuance of his/her result card which will be issued free of cost within 30days after declaration of result.

To facilitate the candidates FBISE has extended the facility of submitting online applications for the issuance of migration certificate (NOC), rechecking of papers, verification of result card/certificate, duplicate result card and correction roll no slips.



our staff reporter