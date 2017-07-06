Islamabad - The residents of sector G-13 on Wednesday demanded an early removal of wild bushes and shrubs that have grown taller than average following monsoon rainfall and may pose security as well as health risk to locals.

They were of the view that wild bushes and shrubs in the area have become hideouts for drug addicts and criminals.

The bushes and wild grass can be spotted in various streets, empty plots, along roadside and also in the markets of the sector.

The concerned authorities have failed to remove these wild bushes despite repeated complaints from residents, Sadia, a resident of G-13/1 told APP.

When contacted, an official of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation said the administration has started work on the removal of wild grass and shrubs in the sector. Various teams had been constituted for this purpose.

He said that the grass has grown significantly due to the monsoon and that the concerned department was making an effort to clear the sector.

