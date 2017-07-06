Police arrest man involved in murder

RAWALPINDI: Police on Wednesday arrested a man involved in killing of a UK returned man during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak in Singapore Plaza in Saddar.

The accused identified as Sheikh Imran will be presented before a court of law today (Thursday) by investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) for obtaining his physical remand for further investigation.

According to details, a team of Cannt police including HIU investigators have managed to nab Sheikh Imran from Patoki. The police team brought the killer in Rawalpindi and locked him up behind the bars. Sheikh Imran, the younger brother of Singapore Mobile Plaza Union General Secretary Sheikh Usman, was involved in killing a UK returned man namely Waqas alias Vicky during a clash occurred between two groups over running motorcycle on prayer-rugs in an iftar party held at Bank Road in Ramazan ul Mubarak. A murder case has been registered against the accused with PS Cannt on application of brother of deceased. SHO PS Cannt Javed, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of accused.–Staff Reporter

Establishment of National Science School discussed

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Science and Technology organised second meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee for Science Talent Farming Scheme (STFS) for 1,800 Young Students Phase-I (Component-I).

The meeting discussed progress of the project so far and expressed satisfaction over it. The establishment of National Science School under government’s vision 2025 was main agenda item of the meeting which also discussed issues observed during execution of the project.

Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain chaired the meeting while Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Baligh-ur-Rahman and other high officials also attended the meeting.–APP

12 rescued in traffic crashes

RAWALPINDI: Total 11 road traffic crashes were reported in the District Command and Control Room Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours in which 10 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, one victim who sustained minor injuries was provided first-aid at the spot by the emergency medical team.

The data shows that eight drivers including an underage, two pedestrians and two passengers were among the victims of the road accidents. Total 12 victims were affected by road traffic crashes.

According to the data, 11 motorbikes, two motorcars, two vans and slow moving carts were involved in the aforesaid road traffic accidents.–APP

PPO collects WASA bills

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Post Office has started collecting bills of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

GPO Rawalpindi and other post offices have started receiving the bills under an agreement signed by Managing Director WASA/RDA Rawalpindi and Deputy Post Master General North Punjab.

People have started enjoying the facility to deposit the bills of WASA in addition to bills of electricity, gas and PTCL with Pakistan Post from Monday to Saturday. The GPO will collect the bills from 9am to 9pm.–APP

The scheme was envisioned to be implemented through the collaborative efforts of relevant existing institutions and science enthusiasts in the public and private sectors.

The main goals of STFS are attracting youth towards science in early years of education, developing a competitive knowledge economy through value addition and improving the quality of science and technology education particularly in the natural sciences and mathematics.

The participants were informed that PSF will manage the STFS up to higher secondary level whereas the Higher Education Commission (HEC) will be responsible for higher education under the scheme.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology, Secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Secretary Ministry of Finance, Chairman HEC and Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation and STFS Project Director.

Remand extended in kidney case

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Tuesday extended physical remand of people linked to illegal kidney transplants in Lahore. Dr Altamash, Dr Fawad and nine others are facing charges of running an illegal kidney transplant facility in the city. A judicial magistrate rejected the bail petition of a man who allegedly posted blasphemous content on Facebook. Waqar has been booked for creating a fake account in the name of a woman and then posting controversial content on his social media page. He had filed a petition for bail, saying that he had nothing to do with the allegations. –STAFF REPORTER

18 marriage halls sealed

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority on Tuesday sealed 18 marriage halls in Garden Town, Gulberg and Johar Town for violation of building bylaws. The sealed premises include As per the officials, neither LDA allowed setting up marriage halls on these premises nor owners submitted plans for approval. –STAFF REPORTER