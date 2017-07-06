Islamabad - The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Wednesday started children summer in Punjabi and Brahvi to provide orientation about regional languages.

As per statement issued, the objective of the camp is to provide an orientation to children (age group: 6-12 years) about Punjabi and Brahvi languages.

Talking to media, Executive Director, Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed said that the summer camp aims to sow the seeds of pluralistic society in youth of Pakistan and provide them an orientation about the languages, poetry, crafts, music and festivals of different provinces and communities.

Lok Virsa has already successfully organised two summer camps in Balochi, Wakhi, Pushto and Sindhi languages which ensured active participation of a large number of children, who learnt vocabulary and a lot about the indigenous folk cultures and languages of these communities, she added.

Dr Fouzia Saeed further maintained, “The summer camp is an initiative to contribute towards creating ownership among children regarding Pakistan’s languages and cultural heritage besides reaffirming our identity of being multi-cultural and pluralistic country.

Twenty nine children are participating in the present summer camp. According to details provided by Lok Virsa Museum Section, daily timings of the camp are from 10am to 1pm (Monday to Friday). There are five periods daily focusing on language alphabets, crafts, folk music, folk dances, cultural traditions, storytelling, etc.

Children are provided opportunity to interact with master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians and cultural personalities in order to get them acquainted the cultural heritage of Pakistan.

The children besides their classes, will also visit different museums and explore the beauty and richness of Pakistani culture and heritage.

The summer camp will conclude with a prestigious ceremony scheduled on 1st August 2017 marking 70 years independence celebrations of Pakistan. It will feature a number of cultural performances, diversity shows, patriotic songs, etc.

our staff reporter