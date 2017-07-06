Rawalpindi - The local leaders of ruling party along with a small number of supporters were present outside Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) on Wednesday where Maryam Nawaz Sharif appeared before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing into Panama leaks case.

PML-N leaders Senator Chaudhary Tanveer Ali Khan, ex-MNA and Chairman Punjab Sports Committee Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, MNA Malik Abrar Ahmad, Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem, Malik Shakil Awan, Haji Pervaiz, Raja Hanif Advocate, and Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal were present outside FJA but observers noted that the number of supporters was not as high as claimed by the leaders.

The observers also cited that PML-N local chapter badly failed in pulling out crowd as expected by the top leadership, which had directed the local leaders to give a warm welcome to Maryam, daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, upon her arrival at FJA.

According to details, the local chapter of the party carried out rallies in different parts of the city and proceeded towards FJA to give a welcome to Maryam.

In this regard, the supporters and voters of PML-N gathered at public secretariat of MNA Malik Abrar Ahmad at Peshawar Road. Similarly, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Raja Muhammad Hanif and others managed to assemble workers at Murree Road while a good number of supporters of Senator Chaudhry Tanveer Ali Khan gathered at Scheme-III from where they moved towards FJA in the federal capital to show solidarity with prime minister’s daughter upon her appearance before JIT. PML-N leaders and supporters travelling in cars, and mini-buses, and on motorcycles having party flags and portraits of PM were also chanting slogans in favour of prime minister, Punjab chief minister and Maryam.

Members of the female wing of N league including Tahira Aurangzeb, Lubna Rehan, and Zaib un Nisa Awan, and others workers including Yasir Butt and Bilal Lali were also accompanying the rally.

Tight security arrangements were made on the occasion by police. On the 9th Avenue, the supporters of N league confronted police; however, no untoward incident occurred. Before leaving for FJA, the leaders addressed their workers.

They said the prime minister and his family members were innocent and they had nothing to do with Panama leaks. They said JIT so far had failed in collecting any evidence against the prime minister or any of his family members. They said N league is being victimised politically for taking bold steps for development of the country and bringing change in the lives of poor people of the country.

They said the party leadership is united under the wise leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and would render any kind of sacrifice for their beloved leaders in the time of need.

On the other hand, commuters faced traffic jam on Murree Road due to N league rallies. The traffic wardens following the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer Yusaf Ali Shahid could be witnessed easing the traffic flow and facilitating citizens.

ISRAR AHMED