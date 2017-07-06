Islamabad - At least 15 vehicles were stolen from the limits of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in the month of June, 2017, belying the police claims that the crime has declined due to digital surveillance of the city.

The vehicles that were lifted from jurisdiction of different police stations of the city in one month period include eight cars and seven motorcycles.

The official documents reveal that a motorbike was stolen from the limits of Bani Gala Police Station (PS) on June 6, a car from the jurisdiction of industrial area police station on June 5, a Hilux from the jurisdiction of Ramana police station on June 2, a Suzuki Khyber from the jurisdiction of PS Ramana on June 9, a Suzuki Mehran from the jurisdiction of PS Sabzi Mandi on June 12, a CD-70 motorcycle from the jurisdiction of PS Koral on June 4, a Suzuki Mehran from the jurisdiction of PS Aabpara on June 13, a Bike from the jurisdiction of PS Secretariat on June 14, a Honda bike from the jurisdiction of PS Secretariat on June 13, a Suzuki Mehran from the jurisdiction of PS Shalimar on June 17, a motorbike from the jurisdiction of PS Industrial Area on June 16, a Honda Civic from the jurisdiction of PS Sihala on June 21, a Honda CD-70 from the jurisdiction of PS Golra on June 2, a Suzuki Mehran from the jurisdiction of PS Ramana on June 19 and a bike from the jurisdiction of PS Bani Gala on June 26. Keeping in view the fresh data, on average, the thieves deprive capital residents of around 200 vehicles annually.

Under the ‘Safe City’ project, over 2000 surveillance cameras have been installed across the city with a command and control centre set up in Sector H-11 to monitor important buildings, entry and exit points, roads and a sizable portion of residential areas. It was hoped that the cameras will help check vehicle theft, robberies and other crime in the city but to the disappointment of the residents, at least the vehicle theft is continuing unabated.

According to the official figures, 369 cars were stolen in year 2015 while the number registered a decline in 2016 with 255 such incidents. Besides this, the official figures said, 263 and 179 motorcycles were stolen in 2015 and 2016 respectively from the ICT limits.

Though the number of incidents has decreased but still it is alarming being the capital and one of the ‘safe’ cities of the country.



our staff reporter