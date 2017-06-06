Islamabad - The implementation on the devolution of federal Higher Education Commission (HEC) is being ignored by the government as it is lingering the issue at Council of Common Interests (CCI) for years.

HEC is working under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. The matter of devolution of the higher educational institutions’ regulator had become a bone of contention between its pro and anti-devolution stakeholders.

After the 18th amendment, education was declared a provincial subject and HEC was to be devolved to provinces but the decision was challenged in court.

Later on, the matter of devolution was sent to CCI, which had to prepare the method regarding the department’s devolution. But till now only few fruitless meetings on the issue have been held.

Recently, Lahore High Court in a case regarding appointments of vice chancellors in universities questioned the performance of CCI and also directed that in future HEC will work under the council.

“The role of CCI over the years has been disturbingly dormant. We direct CCI to review all standards in institutions of higher education framed by HEC in order to make them constitutionally compliant in the next months,” the court decision stated.

“We also direct the Higher Education Commission, as well as, Federal Government that in future, HEC will work under the supervision and control of CCI and any policies or regulations prepared by HEC shall be routed through the CCI and will only be considered to be legally binding, if approved by CCI,” it further said.

Meanwhile, HEC recently proposed Rs103billion budget without taking the matter to CCI. On the other hand, provincial HECs in Sindh and Punjab including public sector universities have locked horns over funding issues. Out of the 183 universities, 160 rest in provinces.

Talking to The Nation, Senate Special Committee on Devolution Chairman Mir Kabeer Ahmed said that the devolution of HEC is a serious matter as the small provinces are suffering due to incomplete legislation.

“For the last 11 months, CCI has not held any meeting on HEC and when the meeting is held the issue is not included in the agenda,” he said.

He also stated that the sub-committee established at CCI on HEC has not submitted its report for more than one year because federal government is not taking the issue on a serious note.

“We have called a meeting in upcoming days in which representatives from all provinces have been invited to discuss the issue,” the senator said.

All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association President Dr Kaleemullah while talking to The Nation said that Sindh and Punjab have established their own HECs while the universities in the provinces face difficulties in receiving funding from the commission.

“Instead of allocating funds through HEC, federal ministry utilises the funds through CCI,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior official at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training while talking to The Nation said that a sub-committee on matters pertaining to HEC was established with the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal in the chair.

“Till now its five meetings have been held,” he said.

The official said that in sub-committee meetings the provinces were asked to give their input and reservations on the matter of HEC devolution.

“Khyber-Pakthunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan governments turned down the idea of establishing their own HECs and Punjab restricted provincial higher education up to college level,” he said.

According to the official, Sindh came with the reservation of establishing its own HEC, however, till now the body has not held a single meeting. The official said a meeting has been called in coming days in which all provinces will give their reservations in written form and the amendment in HEC act would be discussed.

As per the documents available with The Nation, Sindh Higher Education Commission and Balochistan Colleges, Higher and Technical Education Department had written letters to Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination.

The letters stated that the functions and scope of HEC have become limited to the extent of standards in institutions and have been marginalised in terms of Federal Legislative List Part-II.

Both the provincial higher education bodies suggested transferring the funds to provincial departments also.

A source also informed The Nation that KP government in the meeting of provincial education ministers also tabled the plan of establishing an autonomous setup dealing with the higher education sector. Talking to The Nation, Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani said that after the 18th amendment education has become a provincial subject and role of CCI and Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination must be made effective for the devolution of the subjects.

“A specific mind set does not want devolution,” he said. Rabbani also said that provinces must also come with some proactive and efficient role by establishing their own HECs.