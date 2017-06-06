Rawalpindi - A huge fire erupted in the Giga Mall at the World Trade Centre (WTC) near DHA-II on GT Road here on Monday. The reason behind the fire is told to be a generator blast of low intensity.

Fire brigades and Rescue 1122 fire fighters rushed to the multi-storey shopping mall and extinguished the fire. Giga Mall is located within limits of Police Station Sihala.

The police also reached the spot to control law and order situation in the area.

According to police, a massive fire broke out in Giga Mall (Hyper Star Shopping Centre) due to a generator blast at the site. Thick clouds of smoke could be seen emitting from the mall even miles away. The fire fighters of Rescue 1122 and other civic bodies also reached the spot and controlled the fire in the mall. No causality or injury reported at the site, a rescuer said.