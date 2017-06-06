Islamabad - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched online degree verification system to facilitate the students across the country, an official informed.

According to the official, through the online system now the applicants will get rid of long queues in the country-wide offices of the commission. The official told APP that HEC by launching the new verification system has provided a simpler access to the students to verify their degrees.

He said the students have to provide the information of their educational degrees, religion, district, and institution on the verification form posted on the E-Portal of HEC website.

After that, he said the scanned documents need to be uploaded which will be scrutinised by HEC and the students would be asked to deposit the fee.

After this procedure, he said that HEC will set a meeting with the concerned persons in which the applicants have to provide a hard copy of their documents adding that on the same day the verified degrees would be returned.

According to the official, any person who cannot visit HEC personally may send documents through courier service.

Online degree verification system will save the time of the people, he added.