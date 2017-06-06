Islamabad - Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Takashi Kurai on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ and exchanged views on regional security.

“Matters of mutual interest with focus on regional security were discussed during the meeting,” an ISPR statement issued on Monday said.

The ambassador appreciated efforts and sacrifices of Pakistani people and the army against terrorism.

He also expressed his government’s desire to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in all fields. The COAS thanked the ambassador and expressed hope that Japan would continue to play a positive role towards peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited mountaineer Lieutenant Colonel Dr Abdul Jabbar Bhatti (retired) at the CMH Rawalpindi on Monday. The COAS congratulated him for his achievement as fourth Pakistani to summit the world’s highest peak, the Mount Everest.

The COAS appreciated his outstanding achievement as a great contribution to keep our green flag high. The COAS expressed best wishes for his speedy recovery and health.