Rawalpindi - The hours long electricity failure Monday sparked big protests in different parts of the city.

According to details, the excessive load-shedding of 16 hours has made life of people miserable besides creating shortage of potable water in many areas. The load-shedding-stricken residents staged massive protest demonstrations against government and WAPDA. The areas where people have been experienced the worst kind of load-shedding are Sadiqabad, Shakrial, Muslim Town, Dhoke Kala Khan, Farooq e Azam Colony, Dhoke Kashmirian, Double Road, Commercial Market, Waris Khan, Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road, Raja Bazaar, Banni, Asghar Mall Scheme, Adiala Road, Chungi Number 20, Ali Town, Mumtaz Market, Dhaman Syedan, Mubarak Lane, Nadar Street, Khuwaja Corporation, Kehkashan Colony, Janjua Town, Hill View, Jarahi, Wahdat Colony, Khayaban e Jinnah, Chatta Market, Dhamial, Hayyal, Bunda Nagyal, Chakri Road, Siham, Kohala, Deghal, Gorakhpur, Adiala, Chontra, Dhalla, Nakrali, Rawat, Jatta Hathyal and many other localities.

The infuriated residents of the areas blocked roads and chanted slogans against Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif, State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali and Chairman WAPDA for failing to resolve the energy crisis. A gigantic traffic jam has been created on Adiala Road posing hardships for commuters and pedestrians.

Talking to The Nation on Monday, Chaudhry Wasiq, a PTI leader, said people can’t sleep during nights due to load-shedding. He said that women of the area, while observing fast, are compelled to fetch water from far-flung areas in the scorching heat.

Amir Zaman of Double Road regretted that WAPDA has made lives of public a hell by observing unannounced load-shedding in the city. He said the citizens have become mentally sick after spending sleepless nights in absence of electricity. “Every day, the government and its ministers make tall claims of generating and adding more electricity to the national grid but on the ground they are facing the worst kind of power outage,” said residents of Ali Town. They demanded the government to end energy crisis or else they would march towards the federal capital. Chairman WAPDA and SDO Adiala Sub Division were not available for their comments.