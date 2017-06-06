Rawalpindi - Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Raja Shaukat Mehmood has directed the director sewerage to remove garbage and soil under the bridges of nullahs to avoid water blockade during monsoon. He asked the director besides dredging the seasonal nullahs and Nullah Leh, clean all the sewerage lines of the city so that water could not ooze in case of rain.

MD WASA issued these directions on Monday while viewing dredging of Nullah Leh during his visit. He was accompanied by Director WASA Sewerage Department Hammad Fazal and Deputy Director Muhammad Afzal.

The MD said the Punjab government has allocated special funds for dredging of Nullah Leh and other small and big nullahs in the district while WASA and its staff has been working round-the-clock to clean the nullahs. He said the garbage should be removed under all the bridges of nullahs so that water could flow easily in case of rain in monsoon. On the occasion, Director Sewerage Hammad Fazal also briefed the MD, saying the departments started dredging work of Nullah Leh from Katarian in last week of April. So far, the department has completed dredging work at Dhoke Najju, Paghwari, Dhoke Dallal, Pirwadhai and Ganjmandi, he said. He added the dredging work at Dhoke Ratta is continued and would be completed soon. He said the department is widening the Nullah by lifting soil from both banks of it in order to bring it in its original shape while heavy machinery is being used for the purpose. He said the garbage and soil are being shifted outside the city with the help of dumpers. “Some 80 per cent dredging work on Nullah Leh has been completed while the remaining work will also be done soon,” he said.