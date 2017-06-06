Islamabad - Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) seems to have a loose grip over the growth of unrecognised medical and dental colleges as the health ministry has issued a direction to take action against such institutions.

Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has received a letter regarding PMDC’s suspicious role for going an extra mile to register a private medical college in Gujranwala.

As per the information available with The Nation, the transparency for the registration of Islam Medical and Dental College has been questioned. The college had failed in its first inspection and now a change has been made in the team for re-inspection of the college.

The complainant in the letter has questioned the integrity of the inspection team which has been reconstituted to give favour to the college.

“While the college had been failed in its first comprehensive inspection; it is pertinent to look into that the President PMDC without approval of the Executive Committee has changed the inspection team/convener at the last hour of re-inspection of the said college without any lawful authority/justification and with conspicuous extraneous consideration,” said the letter written to the health ministry.

However, a source informed that there are around 11 such unrecognised medical colleges but PMDC has failed in taking any action against them.

The matter was brought under the consideration of Senate Standing Committee on NHS which had ordered PMDC to take action against such medical institutions. The council had asked the committee to transfer the case to Federal Investigation Agency.

Talking to The Nation, PMDC President Dr Shabbir Lehri said that the council sends teams to check the qualifying points of the medical college.

“In first inspection, the Islam Medical and Dental College was not fulfilling the criteria,” he said.

Dr Lehri also said that around six inspections are done by PMDC before giving a license to medical college.

According to him if an institution fulfils the criteria in multiple stages of inspection, it is granted the license.

Secretary Health Ayub Sheikh while talking to The Nation said that the ministry has constituted a scrutiny committee for registration of medical education institutions and so far this year no recognition has been granted.

Meanwhile, as per the letter available with The Nation, the PMDC president has been directed to take action against unrecognised medical institutions.

“It is observed that a number of medical/dental colleges which are yet to be granted recognition in terms of PMDC Ordinance 1962 have approached the honourable courts and have been granted relief which had to be challenged through appropriate appeals against orders obtained by the unrecognised colleges and appropriate actions taken to ensure that there is no violation of any provision of the PMDC Ordinance 1962.”

Taking serious notice of the situation, the competent authority has directed that PMDC may file appeals at appropriate higher forums up to the honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan against these orders obtained by any end and all such unrecognised colleges within time, under intimation to the ministry.