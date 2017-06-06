Rawalpindi - An armed man opened fire at a woman and critically injured her at Jhanda Cheechi, the precinct of Police Station Civil Line, on Monday.

Rescue 1122 rushed the victim woman to the Emergency Department of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for medical treatment where she was identified as Razia Bibi (40). The attacker who has been identified as Suhail Anjum managed escape from the crime scene.

According to details, a citizen Abdul Ghafoor appeared before the Police Station Civil Line officials and lodged a complaint stating he on the request of Razia Bibi was taking her to the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench for hearing of a pre-arrest bail case when a man namely Suhail Anjum intercepted the lady. He said the lady managed to flee from custody of Suahil and took refuge in a nearby house. However, the man chased her while and opened firing at the lady. As a result, the lady sustained four bullet injuries and was shifted to the BBH by Rescue 1122 for medical treatment. He requested the police to register a case against the attacker and arrest him. Police lodged an attempted murder case against the attacker and begun investigation.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Civil Line Mian Imran, when contacted, confirmed the attack on the woman and said she sustained four bullet injuries and was hospitalised.

On the other hand, an armed clash occurred between two rival groups during a funeral prayer at Chungi Number 4 leaving a six-year-old child Abdullah injured critically. The incident took place within Police Station Ganjmandi while the injured child to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for medical treatment.

The reason behind armed clash is told to be a murder case. Police registered a case against the accused on complaint of father of the victim child. So far, police failed to arrest the accused.