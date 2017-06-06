Rawalpindi - A man shot dead his sister apparently to grab her share in ancestral property located at Bagh Sardaran within the limits of Police Station Gangmandi, police informed on Monday.

The killer managed to flee after committing murder while the dead body of the woman was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy.

According to Superintendent of Police Rawal Division Behram Khan, Aurangzeb quarrelled with his sister in her house near Dehli Dawa Khana at Bagh Sardaran over a property dispute. He said the man took out a pistol and started firing at his sister killing her on the spot. “The woman sustained two bullet injuries in the head and expired on the spot,” he said.

Rescue 1122 upon calling arrived on the murder scene and shifted the dead body to District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.

He said the police have registered a murder case against the killer on the complaint of husband of the deceased and started investigation. Police would soon arrest the killer, the police officer said.