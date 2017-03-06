Islamabad - Capital Development Authority (CDA) has installed 516 LED lights on different major roads of the city during the last week.

The CDA has also removed under-ground faults, besides repairing and maintenance of street lights in different areas of the city during the last week.

This was informed during a meeting held at CDA Headquarters which was chaired by the Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman capital Development Authority (CDA) Sheikh Anser Aziz. The meeting reviewed the seven days progress of street lights division of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that all formations of the MCI are committed to provide quality services to the residents of the city. He said that Islamabad known as the beautiful city would made city of lights.

He said that work on project of shifting of conventional street lights to LED technology would not only add to the beauty of the city but would help save sufficient energy in the form of electricity directed all the divisional heads of different divisions of E&M to ensure their presence in the field to personally monitor repair and maintenance and uplift of street light system of the city.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz was informed that staff of E&M division is working round the clock to remove any fault if reported. Divisional heads of all sub divisions have been directed personally to monitor street lights repair maintenance work and rectify any fault without any delay. The meeting was informed that all conventional street lights of the city are being shifted to LED technology in different phases.

PTDC to improve infrastructure for tourists: MD

Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor has said that PTDC is working hard to improve infrastructure and other facilities which would definitely increase tourist flow in the country.

Talking to APP, Managing Director Abdul Ghafoor said that present democratic government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is committed to facilitate tourists as the promotion of tourism industry would not only help to revive the economy but also remove any misperceptions about Pakistan. He said that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has enlisted six Pakistani sites as `World heritage sites’.

Pakistanis are by nature a hospitable and peace loving people where guests are greeted with a smile and considered a blessing, its colourful festivals, green valleys, fertile planes and rich cultural heritage hold great promise for tourists and visitors alike.

He said that PTDC is committed to develop and promote tourism industry in the country. With continuous effort of our officers and staff, during the last financial year 2014-15, PTDC’s subsidiaries have increased their revenue and in coming years, we will soon achieve the target of becoming the self-sustained profitable organisation.

As an initiative to promote tourism industry and engage youth of Pakistan, PTDC in collaboration with University of Management and Technology Lahore has launched “Pakistan Tourism Friends Club”.

The members of the club can avail 20 per cent special discount on room rent at all PTDC Motels spread all over Pakistan. He thanked Carmudi Pakistan for their interest in tourism promotion and sponsoring this event.