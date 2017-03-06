Islamabad-International Women’s Day will be observed on March 8 to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. This year the theme decided for the day is `Be Bold for Change’.

Each year International Women’s Day sees thousands of events - global gatherings, conferences, awards, exhibitions, festivals, fun runs, corporate events, concert performances, speaking events, online digital gatherings and more. Events are held by women’s networks, corporations, charities, educational institutions, government bodies, political parties, the media and further communities.

To mark the day, National and International organizations also scheduled a number of events here. A mega event is being organised by National Press Club in collaboration with British High Commission and United Nations Information Centre. On March 6, training for women journalists is being organised at the auditorium of International Labour Organisation (ILO) on legal and harassment issues faced by the women journalists and digital security while a conference would be held on March 7 at the same venue to highlight women achievements besides challenges faced by them while discharging their professional duties, Vice President, National Press Club told APP. White Ribbon Campaign would hold a workshop on pro-women laws and Legal Awareness on March 7.

Whereas, Ending Violence against Women and Girls (EVAWG) alliance has decided to continue its position on Anti Rape and Anti Honor Killing Acts and Electoral Reforms as they need to be amended. The alliance would also hold a press conference based on Commission on Status of Women (CSW) position 61th session in connection with the IWD celebrations while a walk with torches would also be planned on March 8. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and

International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) is organising a conference on International Women’s Day with friends from across the country to celebrate the contribution and struggle of women human rights defenders (HRDs) in Pakistan on March 8.