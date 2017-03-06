Islamabad-Shifa International Hospital will hold a Nutrition Open House here on March, 8 to provide public awareness among those seeking to improve their health and lifestyles. The event would be part of Pakistan Nutrition and Dietetic Society (PNDS) annual celebrations of `March Nutrition Month’ (MNM) with various activities along with other national medical communities worldwide. It will be followed by a free nutrition camp consisting of Nutritional screening, assessment and dietary counselling on the same day. This nutrition camp will be held on the Annual Dietician Nutritionist Day (8th of March) which celebrates the contributions of dietician nutritionists and recognises their commitment to helping people enjoy healthy lives.s This celebration highlights the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits.

“Put Your Best Fork Forward” is the theme for MNM 2017 which serves as a reminder that each bite counts to make healthier food choices. This message inspires us to start with small changes toward a healthier eating style - one forkful at a time.