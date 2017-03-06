Islamabad- The first meeting of special committee formed by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to prepare effective recommendations for the welfare of artists working in different sections of Fine Arts will be held on March 7 at Lahore.

The committee is headed by Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui while Secretary NHLH Division, Aamir Hasan will act as Secretary of the committee.

The other members of the committee included Chairman Pakistan Television, Atta-ul-Haq Qasmi, prominent film and drama actresses, Zeba Muhammad Ali and Laila Zubairi, prominent artist, Suhail Ahmad Azizi, Director General, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Jamal Shah, Film Producers Syed Noor and Ejaz Ahmad Gul and Violin player, Ustad Raees.

The committee will review the existing schemes for the welfare of artists’ community. The committee will also look into the issues being faced by the artists under federal and provincial governments and incorporate its suggestion based on analysis in the above mentioned report.

The committee is mandated to prepare comprehensive proposals and recommendations regarding new schemes for the welfare of artists.

The 12-member committee is directed to present its report to the Prime Minister within a month’s time. Talking to APP, Advisor to Prime Minister on NHLH, Irfan Siddiqui said artists who dedicate their whole lives for art deserve recognition and patronage from the government. He said suggestions will be sought from all those artists who are contributing for the wellbeing of art in the country so that a proper strategy could be devised for their welfare.