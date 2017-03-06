Islamabad-The Millennium University College hosted a meet and greet session for young lawyers from Balochistan in spirit of promoting greater synergy within the legal fraternity at TMUC, H-11/4 Islamabad, says a press release.

More than 30 young lawyers from Balochistan visited Islamabad for a two-week fellowship program initiated by Ahmer Bilal Soofi & Co and Research Society of International Law Pakistan (RSIL) to uplift the moral and legal capacity of Lawyers from Balochistan, in the aftermath of the barbaric terror attack of August 2016 that resulted dozens of casualties of senior and young lawyers from Balochistan. The TMUC leadership, faculty and law students welcomed the guests on campus followed by a campus tour conducted by the TMUC Dean of Academics Safia Farooqi to familiarize them with campus facilities, student life, and programs offered at TMUC.

Eminent members of the legal fraternity chief guest Ahmer Bilal Soofi (Partner APS and Co, founder RSIL), Faraz Raza (Advocate High Court), and Sharjeel Adnan (Barrister) delivered motivational speeches to boost the morale of the young lawyers, apprising them on advantages and challenges of pursuing law as a career.

This was followed by passionate speeches by male and female lawyers from Balochistan who recounted the events of August 2016 terror attack resulting in the loss of their associates and family members. Farooq Samuel, President Young Lawyers Association stated that “Academic facilities like TMUC should be appreciated since they allow young professionals to flourish, allowing them to continue their higher education in a conducive environment.”

Chief Executive TMUC, Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, in an effort to motivate and encourage the young lawyers, stated that “Hard work is always rewarded, and I have gone through an immense amount of struggle to build my company Roots Millennium Schools. In your professional pursuits, you should put your best foot forward, and excel in your prestigious field.” The ceremony concluded with the award of mementoes to the young lawyers followed by an interactive session and dinner.