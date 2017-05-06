Rawalpindi - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized a huge quantity of narcotics while carrying out operations against drug mafia across the country, ANF Headquarters spokesperson informed the other day.

He added ANF also rounded up some 23 smugglers including two ladies and captured six vehicles that were being used for smuggling of drugs.

According to him, ANF captured mega cache of narcotics weighing 6.05 tons worth Rs 10.5 billion.

He said the drugs included 5.16ton hashish, 893kg heroin, 1.5kg methamphetamine and 1.5kg opium. The operations also resulted in apprehension of 23 persons including two ladies involved in smuggling of narcotics and seizure of six vehicles.

ANF Quetta in two separate intelligence based operations carried out at Qilla Abdullah and Pishin, seized 4963kg hashish and 886kg heroin receptively. According to details, ANF raided a desolate site located at Killi Pankai, Tehsil Gulistan, District Qilla Abdullah and seized 4963kg hashish, which was concealed in a seasonal stream. As per preliminary reports, drugs were stocked for handing over to another narcotics gang for shifting to some unidentified destination.

Moreover, ANF Quetta on receipt of intelligence report about smuggling a huge quantity of drugs established a road check near Killi Chur Badizai, Tehsil Haramzai, District Pishin. During course of surveillance, a Mitsubishi Pajero Jeep stopped at some distance from ANF Road Check. Suspecting the situation, ANF Team approached the vehicle and took it into custody.

However, the persons on board had managed to flee from the scene taking advantage of the darkness. Search of the vehicle led to seizure of 886 kg heroin. Heroin was stuffed in plastic bags.

ANF Rawalpindi recovered 2kg hashish from possession of a drug supplier namely Deen Muhammad, resident of Peshawar, arresting him near People Colony Stop, Attock City. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused identified as Noor Ullah, resident of Peshawar near Koh-e-Noor Mills Bus Stop, GT Road, Rawalpindi, recovering 1.2kg opium and 1.5kg hashish from his possession. Yet in another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Adil, resident of Khyber Agency along with 1.2kg hashish which was found in his personal possession. He was arrested at Bus Stop Chungi No 26, GT Road, Islamabad. In fourth operation, a raid carried out by ANF Rawalpindi near Bojazz Cash & Carry, Khana Pull, Islamabad resulted in arrest of a drug carrier identified as Haroon-ur-Rasheed resident of Khyber Agency along with 2.4kg hashish. In addition, ANF Rawalpindi arrested two lady drug traffickers, recovering 2.4kg hashish from their possession. They were arrested near Total Petrol Pump, Service Road, Ghouri Town, Islamabad, he added. Separate cases were registered against the detainees with ANF police stations while further investigation was underway, he said.