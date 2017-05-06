Islamabad - Islamabad police have arrested 46 beggars during last 24 hours with an objective to curb the menace of begging. Police have launched special campaign to curb this curse following the directions from SSP Islamabad, Sajid Kiani and nabbed the beggars.

SSP Islamabad has directed to shift child beggars at Shelters Homes and Protection Centres for their proper upbringing and make them a responsible citizen.

He said that the social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that needy children and women are shifted to the various centres after verification.

According to the police, specials squads have been constituted to curb begging while performance of these squads would be reviewed on daily basis.

The SSP has said the campaign against the professional alms-seekers will continue and strict action will be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 14 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, liquor and weapons from them. The nabbed persons have been identified as Qaisar, Irfan, Babar Masih, Qaisar, Asim Iqbal, Nazeer, Safdar, Aamir Nawaz, Mehtab Bashir, Hasnain, Ishaq, Zohaib, Atif and Asim Zeb.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons under relevant sections of law and further investigation is underway.