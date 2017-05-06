Rawalpindi - An accused involved in kidnapping and detaining three children, used as drug mules, in a private torture cell has obtained pre-arrest bail from the court of additional sessions judge here on Friday.

ASJ Qamar Sultan granted pre-arrest bail to Qamar Butt, who is posted in Muhafiz Squad of Punjab Police and guarding Census Team in Cannt Circle.

Qamar Butt along with other cops namely Ahsan, Abbas, Haji Sajid, a dismissed cop Sheikh Azhar and a mechanic Akhtar has allegedly set up a private torture cell in Tahli Mohri where they had detained three Afghan children on May 2 by tying them with steel chains after kidnapping them with hashish.

The cops used the children as drug mules. A police party raided the torture cell and rescued the children.

On the other hand, an area magistrate has recorded the statements of three children including a 10-year-old girl under section 164 of CrPc. The children were produced before the court by SI Navid of Police Post Tariqabad. The court has sent the children to Punjab Child Protection Bureau after recording their statements.

Sharing detail with The Nation, SI Navid said the children told court that some unknown persons have given them a plastic bag in Peshawar and later put them in a public transport vehicle which brought them to Rawalpindi. He said the children added some that five to six persons kidnapped them along with the plastic bag and detained them in a house. He said court made the statements of children as part of court record and sent them to PCPB.

He said the cops of Punjab Police and the mechanic has been involved in criminal activities since 2002 and police are raiding various localities to arrest the fleeing accused. He said an accused Qamar has obtained pre arrest bail. He said police would soon unearth the drug racket. He said the parents of children approached court and their children would be returned after meeting legal formalities.

On the other hand, a man shot dead his young niece in Fauji Colony when her parents refused to accept the proposal of son of the accused.

The man managed to escape from crime scene while the police shifted the dead body to HFH.

According to police, a man Niaz sent proposal of his son for his niece which was rejected by her parents. This infuriated Niaz who allegedly opened firing at Mahrukh. The girl sustained two bullet injuries into head and died on the spot. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.