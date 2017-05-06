islamabad - The biggest shopping mall of the city has been lacking fire prevention and life safety measures, thus putting life of thousands of its occupants at risk.

Centaurus Mall has been served a fresh notice for compliance of CDA Building Standards for Fire Prevention and Life Safety, 2010, after its management failed to take care of the earlier advices on the subject.

The Directorate of Emergency and Disaster Management, CDA had, in June 2016, also objected to the state of preparedness of the mall to deal with emergency like situation.

The cell had highlighted the compromised areas minutely with regard to fire prevention, protection and life safety arrangements made therein by the management of the mall.

Thousands of shoppers visit the mall daily and a natural or man-made calamity may put life of thousands of occupants, dwellers, visitors at risk. But the mall management, despite categorical technical advices, failed to plug in the loopholes.

The fresh notice served on Chief Operating Officer Pak Gulf Pvt Limited (Centaurus Mall), Islamabad states that start of use of occupancies without obtaining NOC within the meaning of CDA building standards is extremely illegal and unlawful and in case of any natural or man-made disaster, the inadequate arrangements are to be blamed.

It further said there is no dedicated fire fighting staff on each floor (shift-wise) inside the building.

According to the reports, fire extinguishers in the building are not up to the standard requirement. With no suitable automatic sprinkler system, manual operated electric fire alarm system with hotter and flasher, automatic detection system, terrace tank dedicated for firefighting and emergency lighting system, the premises does not cover the standard safety rules, the notice reminds the mall management. It further said that training people of other trades such as electricians, guards on firefighting shall not be considered as dedicated fire staff.

Expecting a fair and expeditious action in the greater life and property safety interest, the directorate has warned the management of adverse proceedings for non-adherence to the standards, which have been mentioned in Fire Prevention and Life Safety Regulations, 2010.