Rawalpindi - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has started evaluating a complaint lodged against Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by a lawyer for delivering anti-army speech and a video clip in this regard has been given to the agency by the police.

Action against the accused will only be taken after reaching in the depth of allegations and examining the clues and other evidences, said a senior officer of FIA.

The application and video clip has been forwarded by Rawalpindi police to Cyber Crimes Wing of FIA after registering a report in daily crime register on May 3, 2017 against PM for provoking people against Pakistan Army.

Advocate Ishtiaq Ahmed Mirza, the Chairman of IM Pakistan Party, appeared before Police Post Katcheri officials and tabled an application stating he was sitting in his chamber in District Courts when he received a video clip on his cell number showing the PM Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif delivering an anti-Army speech while addressing a public gathering somewhere in the country.

He requested police to file a case against the prime minister.

However, the police, following the instructions of Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Civil Line, forwarded the complaint to FIA Cyber Crimes Wing for further action.

Talking to The Nation on Friday, FIA Director Rawalpindi Zone, Mazhar Kakakhel said though he has not yet seen the complaint and the video forwarded by police but he would evaluate all the evidences and probe the matter in depth before reaching any to conclusion. He said FIA would also ascertain the source which shared the video with the lawyer besides its authenticity.

He said it has become a routine that people edit and post videos on social media showing the celebrities and other important personalities while committing any crime or violating rules and regulations. However, he said, after investigation all such videos proved fake.

Director FIA Rawalpindi Zone Mazhar Kakakhel also ruled out the involvement of PM Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in delivering any anti-army speech in public. “I am leading country’s top investigation agency and will not initiate legal action against the accused without examining the evidences,” he said.

When asked will FIA initiate action against PM Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif if he is proved guilty after examining or evaluation of video, the director replied that it would be premature to say anything before final investigation report.

“Let the application come on my table then I will look into the matter and decide what to do and how to tackle it,” he said.

Another officer of FIA said that police often forwarded such cases to the agency, as the complainant received the speech through Whatsapp and FIA has a specialized wing to deal with such matters.