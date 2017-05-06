Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court Friday summoned the parents to appear before the court on the next hearing in the Tayyaba torture case.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the case and directed the authorities to produce Tayyaba’s parents because there are discrepancies in the statements they had given before the Supreme Court of Pakistan and an affidavit submitted before this bench on the late hearing saying that they had pardoned the accused additional district and sessions judge and currently an OSD Raja Khurram and his wife.

The court will record their statements in the light of their affidavits to determine true perspective. After issuing afore-mentioned directives, the court adjourned the hearing till May 10 for further proceedings.

During the hearing, Justice Kayani questioned, ‘Why state is silent against parents’ of Tayyaba in this case.

Advocate General (AG) Islamabad, Mian Abdur Rauf informed the court that the statements of parents before the Supreme Court supported prosecution’s version. However, the IHC bench observed that these statements do not support the prosecution version any more.

The AG Islamabad also admitted the same that their recently submitted affidavits are not in line with their previous statements before the Supreme Court.

Then, the bench asked from Mian Abdur Rauf whether any legal obstacle could hamper the way if Tayyaba’s parents enter into compromise with the suspects?

At this juncture, the AG said that the Supreme Court has become guardian of the victim girl in this case. He added that January this year, Supreme Court had turned down the pardon granted by Tayyaba’s parents and had exercised parental jurisdiction in the matter.

The counsel for the accused OSD Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar, Raja Rizwan Abbasi Advocate said that there can be reconciliation in this alleged crime.

An Additional District & Sessions Judge and now OSD Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar are accused in this matter for allegedly torturing a juvenile housemaid Tayyaba and keeping her in the illegal confinement.