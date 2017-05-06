Rawalpindi - Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal Friday said that Punjab government has done a lot for capacity building of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and has also provided the agency with funds for purchasing latest machinery for dredging of Nullah Leh.

“The Punjab government has approved provision of funds of Rs 200 million for dredging of Nullah Leh and other seasonal nullahs and bridges,” he said. DC expressed these views during his visit to WASA.

On the occasion, Managing Director WASA, Raja Shaukat Mehmood and other officers were also present. DC also reviewed the preparedness of WASA to save the city from possible flooding during upcoming monsoon.

MD WASA, on the occasion, also briefed DC Talat Mehmood Gondal about the steps taken by civic agency in this regard.

DC asked the MD WASA to complete all the dredging work of nullahs till May 31. He said all the machinery should be ready for operation in case of any emergency. He said no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. DC also appealed the citizens not to dump garbage in the Nullah Leh and other seasonal nullahs as it could block the smooth flow of water.

Earlier, MD WASA Raja Shaukat Mehmood told DC the overhauling work of all the machinery has been completed. He said WASA has got a heavy duty 28 dewater set for smooth flow of water in case of flood in the city during monsoon. He said the cleanliness work of Nullah Leh was begun and it would be completed till May 31 with cost of Rs 25 million.

He said WASA was also removing the garbage and heap of soil under the bridges and dumping it out of the city to avoid flood. DC expressed his satisfaction over WASA’s work.