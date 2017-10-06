Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has declared two housing schemes illegal and cancelled the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of three other housing schemes for not complying with the CDA directions.

The Directorate of Housing Societies of CDA has declared two housing schemes, Tele Town Housing Scheme, Mauza Gora Mast, Zone-V Islamabad and Icon Gardens Apartments Project Moza Gogota Syedan, Zone-V Islamabad as illegal.

The sponsors of these illegal housing schemes have not obtained any approval / NOC from the CDA, said the CDA officials.

On the other hand, the Housing Societies Directorate has also withdrawn NOCs for layout plan of three housing schemes. These housing schemes included Soan Garden Housing Scheme, Zone-V, Islamabad, Roshan Pakistan Housing Scheme, Zone-II, Islamabad and Pak Medical Housing Scheme, E-11 Islamabad.

The directorate has requested that the general public should refrain from investing in these housing schemes in their own interest to avoid any financial loss. The directorate has further requested the general public to visit CDA website to ascertain the legality of any housing scheme before investing their hard-earned money.

Meanwhile, Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that building regulation is crucial to saving precious lives and properties in Islamabad and no laxity will be exercised in the implementation of the relevant rules. He was chairing a meeting to review the progress of Building Control Section (BCS) for the month of August. He said that BCS should expand its area of operations beyond sectoral limits of the capital.

On this occasion, the mayor was apprised that BCS issued 127 building plans approvals, 40 completion certificates during the month of August 2017. The meeting was further briefed that BCS-II approved 18 cases of completion certificates during the month of August.

Furthermore, CDA has finalised two more inquiries. The inquiries were initiated against four officers of the authority. The committees constituted to probe into ‘inefficiency, misconduct/harassment’ and disciplinary proceedings have submitted their reports. Out of the three officials, two have been exonerated and one officer has been given a minor penalty.

An inquiry conducted against Dr Kartar Lal Parwani, Associate Anaesthetist, Capital Hospital CDA and in the light of findings of the Inquiry Committee revealed that charges of inefficiency and misconduct/harassment levelled against the accused stand proved.

The Inquiry Committee recommended imposing a minor penalty of withholding of two increments for a period of two years under Rule 4(4)(i)(b) of the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Work Place Act 2010 upon Dr Kartar Lal Parwani. Accused officer Dr Kartar Lal Parwani, Associate Anaesthetist, Capital Hospital, CDA shall have the right of appeal as admissible under Regulation 20.01 of CDA Employees (Service) Regulation, 1992.

In another inquiry conducted against three officers and finalized disciplinary proceedings initiated in terms of clause No.8.08 of CDA Employees Service Regulation, 1992.

On the recommendations of authorized officer, the above-mentioned officers have been exonerated. The three officers exonerated from disciplinary proceedings initiated against them are Abdul Mannan Khan, the then Assistant Director (Confidential) now Deputy Director, HRD-III, Habib Ahmed, the then Assistant Director (Confidential) now retired from service and Syed Zia Hussain Shah the then Assistant Director (Confidential) now Deputy Director Estate-I, CDA.