Two more dengue patients confirmed

RAWALPINDI: The dengue fever is spreading in the Chaklala Cantonment near airport as two more patients were reported to have been admitted in District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Raja Bazaar during last 24 hours, hospital sources said on Thursday. Those who were admitted in the hospital included Kashif and Imran. The toll of patients affected by dengue fever near Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport (BBIIAP) has reached to three, sources added.

According to sources, the two patients have been brought to Dengue Ward of DHQ by their families from Chaklala with symptoms of dengue fever. The doctors conducted their blood serology and sent the samples to National Institute of Health (NIH) for Dengue PCR tests, they said. The lab experts declared the two patients as dengue positive, sources added.

“It seems the viral fever is spreading rapidly in the areas located near Islamabad airport as we received three confirmed dengue patients for treatment,” said a hospital official seeking anonymity. He said a total of 10 suspected dengue patients have been brought to DHQ during last 24 hours and 2 out of them were confirmed dengue patients. No official of Chaklala Cantonment Board was available for his/her comments on the rapid dengue spread near Islamabad airport.–Staff Reporter

Police book car snatchers for injuring man

RAWALPINDI: Police have registered a case against the unknown car snatchers who shot and injured a citizen when he showed resistance in a car snatching bid at Gulraiz near the airport, sources said on Thursday. However, the police despite registration of case failed in tracing the fleeing culprits. The condition of the citizen identified as Adeel is said to be stable, they said.–Staff Reporter

There are some unconfirmed reports that the gangsters tried to kidnap the children of the victim, shot and injured him when he resisted.

According to sources, a citizen namely Adeel lodged a complaint with Police Station Airport stating that he was travelling to home from an academy in a car after picking his children when a gang of three car snatchers intercepted him at gunpoint. He added the car snatchers tried to snatch his car and opened fire at him when he tried to resist the bid. Resultantly, the citizen sustained minor bullet injury and the culprits managed to escape from the scene, sources said. Police lodged a case and started the investigation with no arrest so far. Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Airport Ahsan Kiyani, when contacted, said police have launched manhunt to arrest the culprits after filing a case on the complaint of the victim. SHO, on a query, ruled out that gangsters tried to kidnap the children rather they wanted to snatch the car of the citizen.

ISR5C

Singer Masood Rana remembered

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The 22nd death anniversary of the famous singer, Masood Rana, was observed.

According to Radio Pakistan, Masood Rana started his singing career from Radio Pakistan Hyderabad in 1955 and in 1964. His Punjabi song “Tange Wala Khair Mangda” in film “Daachi” was a popular street song.

Masood Rana sang scores of songs for Pakistani films. His dozens of Urdu and Punjabi songs proved to be hit songs among people. He sang in more than 550 films. Fateha Khawani was held at the residence for the departed soul.