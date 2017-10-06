Islamabad - Institute of Space Technology (IST) launched a four-day activity-based program in collaboration with the National Space Agency of Pakistan (SUPARCO) to celebrate World Space Week.

WSW will generate space awareness amongst the students from a number of schools and colleges of the twin cities and surrounding areas. World Space Week is celebrated in accordance with the United Nation’s General Assembly’s Declaration of 1999. The 3rd United Nations Conference on the Exploration and Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UNISPACE III) suggested the celebration of the World Space Week.

Qaiser Anees Khurram HI(M), Chairman SUPARCO was the chief guest. He applauded the efforts of Institute of Space Technology for creating awareness about space technology among the youth and educating the students about the benefits of space technology and Vice Chancellor IST Engineer Imran Rahman was also present on the occasion.

Chief Guest said that Pakistan is endeavouring to enter into the realm of space science & technology and related applications.

The success of any space program relies greatly on public understanding and support. It is, therefore important to communicate the benefits of Space Technology to the public on regular basis.

The theme space week is ‘Exploring New Worlds in Space’. This year’s theme will enable the debates surrounding where we explore next, be it on Moon, Mars or even beyond, to inspire event organizers to set up exciting space exploration events at schools, universities, science centres, planetaria, astronomy clubs, companies, and even museums.

World Space Week celebrations in 2017 will open-up avenues to improve the vast human knowledge and awareness of the clear benefits of space technology and its applications. This will also illustrate that our exploration potential has no end and that the sky is not the limit for the many wonders of human discovery.

Following the legacy of past 12 years, and following the theme of Space Technology Education and Popularization (STEP), over100different schools and colleges from the vicinity of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are participating in 221 different space themed events and activities of World Space Week 2017 at IST. There are 4000 registered participants of WSW 2017 and over 2000 visitors/guests are expected to witness WSW at IST. The World Space Week will continue until 7th of October 2017 culminating many inspiring space oriented events.