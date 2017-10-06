Rawalpindi - Some locals have spotted a tiger near the populated area of ward number 9 of Wah Cantt, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Thursday.

The paw prints of the tiger have also been witnessed near the forest area of Bhabrha village, sources said.

The presence of a tiger sparked unrest among the locals who have asked the high-ups of forest department and personnel of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to capture the tiger, they said.

According to sources, some boys and locals of village Bhabrha have witnessed a tiger straying near forest type area in ward number 9 of Wah Cantt.