PR islamabad - President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Ahmed Khan has said that Pakistan is an incomplete state without Jammu & Kashmir and similarly J&K has no identity and persona without Pakistan.

“Dispute of Kashmir is alive due to Azad Jammu & Kashmir”, he said this while addressing a seminar on ‘Kashmir Issue: Role of Pakistani Academia and Way Forward’ organised by the Department of Governance and Public Policy of National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad here on Thursday.

Rector NUML Major General Zia Uddin Najam (Retd), Director General Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Deans, Heads of Departments faculty and students were also present on the occasion.

President AJK said, “When we talked about the role of academia, we have to see that how many research articles on the dispute have been published and how many research papers or thesis have been produced in international journals. He stressed that it is the responsibility of the academia to educate the youth and provide them a counter narrative to counter Indian propaganda regarding the dispute.

He said that people of Kashmir have the right of self-determination and world must have to define difference between an unarmed freedom fighter and a militant. Kashmir issue must be resolved according to the will of the Kashmiris and Kashmir voted in favor of Pakistan.

To a question, he said that Pakistan weakened the Kashmir dispute by involving itself in bilateral dialogue with India and not pursuing the same case in international forums. He said that Pakistan must have to revisit its Kashmir policy.

Earlier, Rector NUML shared his personal experiences with the audience about the line of control and urged the students to keep them away from the Indian propaganda and believe in state institutions of the country. He said that people of Kashmir and Pakistanis have same blood and United Nation should play its role to resolve the issue according to its own charter.