Rawalpindi - A man has approached Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region and accused two police officers of taking bribe and forcefully transferring two shops worth Rs20 million to their front men, sources said on Thursday.

ACE Rawalpindi Region investigators accepted the complaint and issued notices to the police officers for inquiry, they said. Denying the allegations, the accused police officers claimed that the applicant is involved in land grabbing and using tactics to save his own skin.

According to sources, a man named Muhammad Arif lodged a complaint with ACE Rawalpindi Region stating he owned “Bajur Plaza” in Ganjmandi and that Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Muhammad Ilyas Gujjar had made an attempt to seize the plaza with help of a land mafia Mushtaq.

He said that he had reported the matter to SP Rawal Division who foiled the bid of the SHO and registered a FIR (number 176/2017) against the land mafia. However, the SHO began blackmailing him and taking bribe from him in the name of senior police officers. “So far, I have paid Rs1.5 million in bribe to the SHO,” the applicant alleged. He added that Sub Inspector (SI) Muhammad Ramzan was also involved in this illegal activity. According to him, the two police officers had been making him pay rent of a car they had hired since three months. The SHO and SI also managed to transfer two shops in the names of their front men Wijahat Butt and Abrar Hussain without paying him the price of the shops.

Claiming that he is a tax paying citizen, Arif accused the two police officers of trying to destroy his business and appealed to the ACE to initiate legal action against them. He also appealed to Chief Minister Punjab, RPO and CPO to take notice of the issue and provide him with justice.

SHO PS Ganjmandi Muhammad Ilyas Gujjar, when contacted, denied the allegations levelled against him by the applicant. He said Muhammad Arif had occupied Bajaur Plaza through illegal land-ownership documents and that he had carried out legal action against him on the complaint of the actual owners of the plaza. “Arif is using these tactics to avoid police action against him,” he said. He said that Arif is an active member of the land mafia who is wanted by police in several police stations.

CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi said that he would launch an inquiry into the allegations and take stern action against the cops if they are found involved in any illegal activity.