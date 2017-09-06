Rawalpindi - Deputy Superintendent Adiala Jail was killed in a road accident here on Tuesday. The driver of the car miraculously survived the accident which took place near Balkasar Interchange in the early hours of Tuesday Morning at Lahore-Islamabad Motorway.

Deputy Superintendent Adiala Jail Kashif Cheema along with a driver was traveling towards Lahore in a private car, the driver lost control of the car due to which it collided with the side wall and turned turtle. Kashif Cheema fell on the road from the speedy car and this was the main reason behind his death. The driver of the car was handed over to Balkasar Police Check post for interrogation while the dead body of Kashif Cheema was shifted to Rawalpindi.