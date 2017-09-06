Rawalpindi - The newly established Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) has been officially recognised by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), varsity spokesperson said on Tuesday. “As a pleasant improvement in the current scenario of health education in Punjab, the residents of the twin cities can now be proud to have a public sector health university of Punjab in Rawalpindi, since the newly created Rawalpindi Medical University has been officially recognised as a medical university by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan,” he said.

The Rawalpindi Medical University is one of the three newly created public sector Medical Universities of the Punjab, that was upgraded from the former medical colleges to medical universities in May 2017, as a move to further strengthen the health education system of the province of Punjab, he added

He added among the three, the Rawalpindi Medical University is the only one which has satisfied the Higher Education Commission in the record time of just around three months, after meeting the strict quality standards of the HEC, set for any university to be officially recognised as a University in Pakistan.

He said that the acting Vice Chancellor of the Rawalpindi Medical College, Professor Muhammad Umar, a renowned health professional, took on the challenge to meet the requirements and the quality standards of the HEC to have the RMU officially recognised from the HEC at the earliest and along with his team of dedicated experts worked tirelessly round the clock to ensure that no stone is left unturned to satisfy the requirements and quality standards that are demanded from a quality professional education institution of this age of advancements.

The inspection of the university was conducted by the team of Higher Education Commission last month and after a detailed consideration, it was found that the RMU has sufficient infrastructure, resources and maintaining quality standards to meet the requirements of the Higher Education Commission for accreditation as a university.

Vice Chancellor RMU Prof Dr Muhammad Umar said that he is thankful to Allah to be given the chance to work for the progress of the Rawalpindi Medical College, which was also his alma mater, as Rawalpindi Medical University, and each moment he spends working for the further improvement and progress of the University is an honor for him.