Rawalpindi - A former top cop and member of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has revealed that Syed Saud Aziz, the former police chief Rawalpindi, was reportedly falsely implicated in Benazir Bhutto murder case by the head of the JIT of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) because of alleged personal grudges.

The former inspector-general of police Islamabad Baniamin Khan has said that Additional Director-General FIA Muhammad Khalid Qureshi, who was also the head of JIT constituted by the interior ministry, was at loggerheads with the former City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Saud Aziz, who was convicted by an anti-terrorism court on August 31 for criminal negligence.

The former top cop, however, did not explain as to what kind of grudges the FIA Additional DG Muhammad Khalid Qureshi had with Saud Aziz.

He added that the JIT report was incomplete and the challan submitted by the FIA with the anti-terrorism court in BB murder case also lacked signatures of the JIT members.

He said the two police officers were innocent and had not committed the crime for which they were punished.

“I was not asked or summoned by FIA to sign the challan prepared by the JIT on the basis of the investigation report,” said Baniamin Khan while talking to The Nation on Tuesday.

“Washing the crime scene by any police officer after collecting pieces of evidence is not a crime and it doesn’t hamper the investigation of the case,” he said.

He said that Syed Saud Aziz and Khuram Shehzad collected evidence from the site where BB was gunned down by terrorists and sent them for forensic examination.

When contacted, FIA’s Special Public Prosecutor Khwaja Imtiaz rebuffed the reports that JIT had submitted an incomplete challan in BB murder case before the ATC. When asked about signatures of the JIT members on the challan, Khwaja replied, “Leave it, when I told you that we had submitted a complete challan before the court then you should avoid further queries.”

Answering the allegation, the Former Additional IG/JIT Head Muhammad Khalid Qureshi said, “You may write anything in the story about me.” It may be noted that the then Interior Minister Rehman Malik had included Baniamin Khan, the then DIG (Operations) Islamabad Police, and SP Karachi Rao Iftikhar in the JIT.

The reason behind the inclusion of two new members was to interrogate former SSP and Chief Security Officer of BB, Major (Retd) Imtiaz Hussain, Senator Safdar Abbasi, Begum Naheed Khan, SSP Yasin Farooq, Makhdoom Amin Fahim and all others who were present in BB’s vehicle at the time of the attack.

Some critics had raised objections over the inclusion of two new members in the already constituted JIT and submitted the challan of the case before anti-terrorism court Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, some serving and retired police officers showed mixed reaction over the conviction of Syed Saud Aziz and Khurram Shehzad Haider.

Majority of retired and serving police officers commented that the two convicted police officers should challenge the verdict of the anti-terrorism court in the apex court while few of them criticized the decision and said that the police department should have initiated a departmental action against the two police officers for criminal negligence.

Talking to The Nation, former Additional IG Syed Marwat Ali Shah said that the court laid down its verdict in BB murder case over evidence presented by the prosecution. He said the two convicted police officers should immediately approach the apex court against their conviction.

“If the apex court finds them not guilty during the proceeding, they will be released,” he said.

Zulfiqar Cheema, the ex-boss of motorways police, while commenting on the issue, said that court sentenced Syed Saud Aziz and Khuram Shehzad Haider despite the failure of the prosecution in presenting any substantial evidence against them. He said both top cops remained in the physical custody of FIA for 24 days but even then the agency was unable to get solid evidence against them. “In the absence of incriminating evidence, the decision of court seems to be unjustified,” he said.