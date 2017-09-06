Islamabad - Sanitation Directorate of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) has successfully completed cleanliness operation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and disposed of waste material of more than 60 thousand sacrificial animals.

As per directions of the Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz, Deputy Mayor of MCI, Syed Zeshan Ali Naqvi visited different sectors, model towns and urban areas and inspected arrangements made by the Sanitation Directorate in connection with special cleanliness operation.

On this occasion, Director Sanitation, officers of other relevant formations and local representatives were also present.

Director Sanitation, Sardar Khan Zimri, also visited different areas of the city on the first, second and the third day to make this operation more successful.

While appreciating the arrangements of cleanliness operation Deputy Mayor of Islamabad, Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi said that all staff and officers of relevant formations participated in the cleanliness operation with full devotion and for this reason, the operation remained successful and efforts of officials and officers in this regard are commendable.

He said that cooperation of the resident of the city was the key factor for making this operation a success.

During the visit, Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri apprised the Deputy Mayor of MCI, Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi that according to action plan 60 deep ditches and trenches were dug up at 25 different locations the city where the remains and offals of sacrificial animals were disposed of scientifically. He was apprised that in order to make this operation a success, Islamabad was divided into six zones for the collection of offals, entrails other waste remains of sacrificial animals to achieve the target.