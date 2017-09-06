Islamabad - Private Educational Institutions Regularity Authority (PEIRA) has not only failed to control the increase in fee structures of educational institutions but also utilised funds of more than Rs7 million inappropriately, an audit report revealed on Tuesday.

PEIRA is a regularity authority established in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to control and monitor the affairs of private educational institutions providing education from primary to higher secondary level.

The audit 2017-18 observed that the authority received around 80 complaints from different quarters including parents and students’ regarding the increase in fee but the issue was not addressed properly.

It has been reported in the audit conducted by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) that in last few years, the institutes increased the fee manifolds in violation of PEIRA rules.

There are 1069 registered private educational institutes with around 22, 1125 students in ICT.

PEIRA Act allows the authority to regulate and fix the rate of admission, security and monthly tuition fee being charged by the private institutions.

The authority is responsible to cap the fee and other charges within reasonable limits.

The audit also observed that the PEIRA management was involved in an irregular expenditure of Rs4.402 million from security fund.

The rules stated that the security fee charged from the institutions is refundable.

However, the official report revealed that the funds of two years, 2013-14 and 2015, were kept in a private bank and were illegally spent on operational needs by the PEIRA management.

Meanwhile, PEIRA management also failed to recover Rs2.800 million regarding outstanding fee on account of renewal of registration. Institutions charging fee up to Rs100 are bound to pay Rs5000 after every two years during the time of inspection and renewal. Similarly, institutions charging the fee more than Rs1000 pay Rs10000 on renewal and inspection.

The audit reported Rs2.800million outstanding on account of 459 private educational institutes and recommended the recovery after fixing the responsibility.

The audit also viewed that the authority also failed in achieving its objective set in its Act.

The report mentioned that PEIRA also failed to check the qualifications of teaching staff, their terms and conditions of service including salaries and mode of payments.

The audit observed that curricula according to the federal scheme of studies were not framed by the PEIRA and it also failed to bring uniformity in academic standards among the institutions.

The authority also did nothing for teachers’ capacity-building. Replying to the audit report, PEIRA management said that ICT-PEIRA Act was passed in March 2013, which empowered the authority to determine and fix the fee structure. Moreover, the mechanism to have a better control on fee structure is under process.

The authority, accepting the audit findings, also said that due to non-payment of salaries to employees of ICT-PAIERA, the authority remained inactive and outstanding fee was not received from the institutions.