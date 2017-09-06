Rawalpindi - The special branch of Punjab police and personnel of intelligence agencies have started collecting reports regarding the death of a seven-year-old child who was electrocuted to death while flying a kite in Madni Chowk, Bank Colony Dhamial, sources disclosed to The Nation on Tuesday.

According to sources, the officials sprang into action over the tragic death of the child identified as Moheed within the limits of Police Station Saddar Bairooni on the second day of Eid.

The officials have contacted Saddar Bairooni police to collect the information regarding the incident besides visiting the area where the tragic incident took place, they said.

Area people had complained that many shopkeepers in the town are involved in selling kites and strings despite government’s ban.

According to sources and eyewitnesses, Moheeb along with his elder brother reached at the rooftop of an under-construction building at 6 pm on Sunday.

They said that the child lost his balance and fell on live wires. The child died on the spot after receiving severe electric shocks, they said. Sources added that area people and parents of Moheeb reached the rooftop and separated him from the electric wires.

The child received critical burn injuries and was rushed to a private doctor nearby for medical treatment but the doctor pronounced him dead, they said.

A large number of area people told The Nation that Mukhtar, owner of the under-constriction building, had not closed the gate of the building due to which are children used to go to the rooftop for kite flying.

They said they have asked the owner of the building to approach WAPDA for wrapping up the bare electrical wires to avoid any untoward incident but all in vain.

“I have tendered applications with WAPDA high-ups requesting them to move the bare wires away from the building or cover them with plastic pipes, as it could be dangerous for laborers working in the building,” said Mukhtar, the building owner.

Sub Division Officer (SDO) WAPDA Dhamial Muhammad Shafi was not available for his version.

The area people demanded registration of a case against the building owner and SDO.