Rawalpindi - The convocation of Foundation University Islamabad (FUI) Rawalpindi Campus was held at varsity’s auditorium on Thursday.

Lt Gen (retd) Khalid Nawaz Khan HI (M), Sitara-i-Esar, Managing Director (MD) Fauji Foundation and President (FUI) was the chief guest. Maj Gen Khadim Hussain (Retd), Rector FUI and Brig Dr Akhtar Nawaz Malik (Retd), Director FUI Rawalpindi Campus were also present at the occasion.

As many as 256 graduates were awarded degrees by the MD Fauji Foundation. The chief guest also awarded one gold medal, one silver medal, four distinction certificates and 13 merit certificates. Neha Ijaz, a student of Bachelors of Computer Software Engineering, bagged over all first position in the campus while winning gold medal.

In his welcome address, Rector FUI highlighted the progress and academic excellence FUI has achieved in the past years. He said the establishment of FUI is a landmark contribution towards promoting higher education in the country. The university has adequate resources including faculty, library, infrastructure and labs to impart high quality education in various specialities.

He informed the audience that FUI offers professional programs in Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, Management Sciences, Medicine and Social Sciences and its graduates are well placed in leading organizations locally and globally.

The chief guest, in his address, said that that since its inception the FUI has progressed at a remarkable pace. He said a very committed and dedicated team of management and faculty, through its dedication, selfless hard work and focused approach has set a very high standard of academic as well as administrative excellence in various domains. FUI has been rated as W-4, by the HEC out of the private sector universities.

He stressed, “We as individuals must focus on the national goals of eliminating poverty and achieving prosperity. A positive attitude creates positive synergies which lead to higher productivity, good team work, passion and optimism.

Therefore, we all must strive to be creative, innovative, dynamic, optimistic, responsible, courageous and determined. These qualities will certainly contribute to minimize failures and ensure progress, and prosperity. Remember, those who fail to develop these qualities will simply flow with the current and will be forgotten.”

In the end, Rector FUI presented a university souvenir to the chief guest.

Talking to The Nation, the gold medallist student Neha Ijaz, who is daughter of famous Pakistani cricketer/batsman Ijaz Ahmed, thanked to Allah mighty for bestowing her great success in her academic carrier.

She said, “There is no substitute of hardwork and commitment and above all the support of my teachers and family was the main driving force behind my success.”