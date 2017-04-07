Islamabad - Tarnol police on Thursday conducted search operation in its respective jurisdiction and nabbed eight suspects besides recovery of huge cache of weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of Minister for Interior, Ch Nisar Ali Khan, officials of Islamabad police, Pak Rangers and other security agencies conducted search operation in various areas of Tarnol including Jorri Rajghan Sharqi, Shaheen Abad and its adjacent areas. They checked 270 houses, searched 450 persons on the spot and nabbed eight suspects including one Afghan national. A huge cache of weapons including 4 guns 12-bore, 4 pistols, one repeater and ammunition were also recovered. SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has said the purpose of this search operation and high vigilance is to ensure foolproof security in the city. He has also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.