Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold a two-day literature carnival on April 11-12 for providing an opportunity to students and researchers to showcase their skill-based and community-related projects.

This is for the first time that such an event is being arranged at University’s level to engage the students and the academicians in socio-economic and literary activities, said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui while presiding over a meeting held here Thursday to review the carnival’s arrangements. The event will be open for students, researchers and others relevant academic groups from within and outside the University to set up their stalls in order to promote community-academia interaction.

It will also be an occasion of promoting Library’s development and management. During the two-day event round-table and panel discussion will also be arranged to project English and Urdu literature for interest of the students and researchers.

Various departments of the AIOU including Faculty of Education, Science, Social Sciences and Islamic Studies will brief the visiting students about the new academic programs as well as guiding them about the on-going admission process for spring 2017 semester.

The event will help to promote research culture and book-reading habit. This is also part of the University’s continuous efforts of promoting research culture in the country that benefits the society.

A ‘Mushaira’ will also take place on the occasion that will be attended by eminent poets and scholars from various parts of the country.