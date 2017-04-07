Rawalpindi - Police have registered a case against a local leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and his friend for allegedly raping a girl forcefully in Kallar Syedan, sources informed The Nation on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Tanveer Banaras, PML-N Youth Wing Kahuta President, and Abdul Aziz Pasha, a resident of Kallar Syedan, they said.

Police also held one accused and started investigation, sources said.

According to sources, a girl namely (SI) told police that she visited the shrine of Haq Khateeb Aalia in Kallar Syedan where she met Abdul Aziz Pasha.

She added that Abdul Aziz Pasha started calling her and later when she went to the shrine on April 1, 2017, Abdul Aziz along with one of his accomplices Tanveer Banaras drove her to a house where they allegedly raped her. The men managed to flee from scene after committing crime, she mentioned. The victim girl appealed police to lodge a case against the accused and arrest them.

Police registered a case under Section 376 of PPC and started investigation, sources said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Kallar Syedan Khizar Hayyat, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said police registered a rape case and booked an accused Tanveer Banaras.

He said raids are being conducted to nab the other accused Abdul Aziz Pasha.