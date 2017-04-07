Rawalpindi - Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) here on Thursday approved a plan to install two new filtration plants in five wards falling in NA-54 constituency and to hire land for waste disposal on monthly rent.

In the monthly meeting of the board, headed by President Brigadier Hassan Raza, Vice President Raja Irfan Imtiaz, elected members of the board, and executive officer of CCB, it was also decided to carry out repair work for roads and streets in PP-9.

For this project, the board set aside Rs 35 million. The two projects would be funded by a special grant given by PML-N MNA Malik Abrar Ahmed.

The board also approved to hire 100-kanal land near Mera Kallan at Chakri Road against monthly rent of Rs 2,75000 to dump solid waste. Earlier, the board had been dumping the waste at Losar near Rawat, a site owned by city district government. The meeting also approved to purchase more equipment for better sanitation.

The board; however, rejected a suggestion of increasing fees of schools run by CCB. The board was asked to fix Rs 15, 000 as admission fee and Rs 3,000 as monthly tuition fee.

The board approved the plan to start up-gradation work at three schools and one girls’ college.

Meanwhile, during an ongoing campaign against profiteers, the price control magistrates/assistant commissioners of Saddar and Cannt raided various markets and held some 17 shopkeepers on charges of selling vegetables and chicken against the fixed rates.

The ACs also imposed heavy fine on the profiteers besides registration of cases against them.

According to details, AC Saddar/PCM Tasneem Ali Khan paid a surprise visit in the markets on Chakri Road and checked 16 shops of chicken and vegetables. During the checking, AC found some 12 shopkeepers selling tomatoes and chicken on high rates. The special team arrested the guilty shopkeepers to Police Station Saddar Bairooni where separate cases were registered against the detained shopkeepers under Price Control Act 3/6 and 3/7. AC Saddar Tasneem Ali Khan also imposed Rs 10,000 as fine on shopkeepers and warned them not to violate government the rate lists.

Similarly, AC Cannt Mehreen Fahim Abbasi conducted raids on shops in Morgah area and held five shopkeepers on charges of looting the consumers by selling chicken and tomatoes on exorbitant prices. The shopkeepers were shifted to PS Morgah where cases have been registered against them. AC Cannt fined Rs 20,000 to shopkeepers.

On the other hand, AC Saddar Tasneem and AC Cannt Mehreen granted bails to more than 45 shopkeepers who were held on charges of fleecing the consumers in areas of Adiala Road and Masrial. The ACs also ordered the shopkeepers to submit surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each with the court.

Talking to The Nation, AC Saddar and Cannt said government would not allow the shopkeepers for looting poor consumers and raid would be continued without any discrimination. They said that Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif has ordered strict action against the profiteers.