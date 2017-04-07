Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court Thursday turned down a petition of former president General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf seeking court’s directions against an order of a trial court that declared Musharraf an absconder and issued his perpetual arrest warrants in Ghazi Abdul Rashid murder case.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition and dismissed it by declaring the same as non-maintainable.

During the hearing, Musharraf’s counsel Akhtar Shah argued before the court that there was no personal role of his client in Lal Masjid operation and the said operation was carried out on the request of district administration.

He added that police had also declared Musharraf innocent in its investigation report.

In his petition, the petitioner contended that Ghazi Rashid was murdered in a military operation of 2007, therefore, under Article 245 of the Constitution, such matters could not be heard in the courts.

He maintained that the military “acts in aid of civil power when called upon to do so.”

Further, Musharraf’s counsel adopted that the prosecution did not obtain mandatory approval from the government before filing formal complaint against the former president.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to quash the proceedings against Musharraf in this particular case.