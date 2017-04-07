Islamabad - National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works Thursday expressed its reservation on the awaited title of Thallian housing project and procedure adopted by the government for acquisition of land and selection of the land provider.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Housing and Works was held under the chair of Rajab Ali Khan Baloch in the parliament house.

The committee also showed its reservations on the distribution of commercial area by the ratio of 10 per cent and 90 per cent for government and land provider, respectively.

The committee has directed the Director General, FGEHF for providing the details relating to the summary submitted to the cabinet in 2016 in this regard, approval of the cabinet, detail of 15 companies, which participated in the prequalification process, details of seven shortlisted companies along with their offers and detail of selected company along with offer.

The committee was briefed by the Director General, Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) with regard to the acquisition of land process of Thallian Interchange Joint Venture Housing Project, availability and access from Islamabad-Lahore Motorway along with its site plan, maps.

He informed the committee that 15 companies had participated in the prequalification process and out of 15 companies, seven companies were shortlisted.

Later on, one company qualified for the Thallian Interchange Joint Venture Housing Project. He told the committee that an agreement was signed with the commitment that qualified company will provide 7000-10,000 kanal land in specific areas, accordingly they have been provided 1400 kanal land till date, which is under survey process by the FGEHF.

He further stated that they have been offered 4800 kanal more land so far.

Director General, FGEHF apprised the committee that government was not paying any funds in advance to party B (land provider); therefore, government has zero risk for that project. However, the committee was of the view that government was collecting public money for the development etc.

The Director General, FGEHF said that FGEHF will provide premium on the deposit of public money, instead of deduction at the time of refund, if required by someone. He said that negotiations for construction of interchange at Thallian with FWO and NHA were under process.

The committee decided that next meeting would be convened shortly and Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme will be discussed.

Director General informed the committee that FGEHF have informed the Public Accounts Committee that mediation process adopted by the NAB for resolving the issue between developer and government has failed, therefore, necessary legal action should be taken in this regard.

The meeting was attended by MNAs; Rana Zahid Hussain Khan, Nasir Iqbal Bosal, Tahira Aurangzeb, Khalida Mansoor, Shahida Rehmani, Sajid Nawaz Khan, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Molana Ameer Zaman, Secretary Housing and other senior officers of the concerned departments.