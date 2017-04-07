Islamabad - The Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Thursday directed the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to install Radio Frequency Identification (RFI) barriers at the entry and exit points of the capital by the end of May this year.

The minister while chairing a meeting said that installation of RFI barriers would enable smooth entry and exit of the commuters while ensuring enhanced security of the federal capital.

He directed ICT (Islamabad Capital Territory) Traffic Police to make inter-city connections easier for the commuters. He has also directed that through the use of technology these points should be connected with the Safe City Project.

The meeting decided that additional lanes would be added, on need and land-availability basis, at all entry and exit points of the capital to ease traffic congestion at these terminals.

The meeting was attended among others by acting Secretary Interior Tariq Mehmood Khan, Islamabad Advocate General, ICT Chief Commissioner, Chairman NADRA, Inspector General of Islamabad and senior officers of ICT police, administration and interior ministry.

The representatives of National Highway Authority (NHA) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the interior minister expressed dissatisfaction over the present state of traffic management on the main highways of the capital especially the roads linking the twin cities including the Express Highway, Kashmir Highway and the Murree Road. The minister observed that despite tall claims and rosy presentations, little improvement has been witnessed on ground in the traffic management system and citizens continue to face gridlocks during peak hours. “This cannot go on,” observed the chair. He directed IG Police to personally monitor traffic situation and to ensure smooth flow of traffic especially on the highways with higher traffic volume.

The minister directed that scientific methods should be adopted for traffic management with distinct traffic flow plan for the peak hours and lean timings. It was directed that ITP, NHA, CDA and NADRA would work together for expeditious completion and operation of free lanes on the highways linking the twin cities. Chairman NADRA was asked to work on dovetailing the RFID system with facial recognition technology for enhanced security and facilitation purposes.

The RFID tag system with distinct colour would save the commuters from the hassles of frequent security checks at various police check points and would enable the ICT police to ensure optimum utilization of its human resource.

The meeting also gave two weeks time to NADRA and ICT administration for working out modalities of cost calculation and issuance provision of RFID tags to the regular commuters.

NADRA was directed to continue upgrading its systems and software so as to incorporate state-of-the-art technologies in its database system. Chairman NADRA was given two-week time to submit a detailed plan regarding up-gradation of NADRA technologies and software.

The minister directed ITP to ensure wide circulation of public awareness campaign followed by strict implementation of the vehicle registration rules after the expiry of relaxation period of 15 days.

Non-implementation of traffic rules, tainted windows, fake or fancy registration plates should be discouraged thorough legal action against the violators, observed the minister.

The minister also directed ICT police, ITP and NADRA for devising a mechanism for optimum utilization of Safe City cameras for crime and traffic management.

The presence of over 1950 cameras covering major all highways and arteries of the federal capital should be utilized in an optimum manner for curbing crime rate and to ensure smooth traffic flow in the capital.

The meeting directed ICT Police and capital administration for greater attention towards improved emergency and response system in case of any untoward incident.

